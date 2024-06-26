Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3872
Kathy Is Not a Fan
Chocolate Pudding day. A somewhat easier photo to envision and produce. Nothing creative or whimsical here.
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5632
photos
150
followers
49
following
1060% complete
View this month »
3865
3866
3867
3868
3869
3870
3871
3872
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
26th June 2024 4:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
brown
,
edah24-06
Mary Siegle
ace
So… hmmm…what did you have for dessert?
June 27th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Definitely not her day. But looks like a yummy dish anyway.
June 27th, 2024
Kathy Burzynski
ace
oh, I thought it was Carmel over ice-cream. I have not had chocolate pudding in a long time - I have to resist - - look at all your food photography Katy- is that another one of your many talents?
June 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close