You Light Up My Life by grammyn
You Light Up My Life

Meteor Watch day. The last day of the month and the last day of my 13th year. I have learned so much over that last 13 years and met so many wonderful helpful people.I never would have been able to create this impossible photo when I started.

I have taken a few sabbaticals, one after my first year when the Grand Chap thought I was spending too much time with my new hobby, one when I was in a serious car wreck and one when I was trying to finish my college degree. I still count my time as 13 years even with those breaks.
For the songtitle challenge listen to Debby Boone sing it

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b07-yKnKRMQ
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Congrats on your 13th year.
July 1st, 2024  
