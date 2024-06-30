You Light Up My Life

Meteor Watch day. The last day of the month and the last day of my 13th year. I have learned so much over that last 13 years and met so many wonderful helpful people.I never would have been able to create this impossible photo when I started.I have taken a few sabbaticals, one after my first year when the Grand Chap thought I was spending too much time with my new hobby, one when I was in a serious car wreck and one when I was trying to finish my college degree. I still count my time as 13 years even with those breaks.For the songtitle challenge listen to Debby Boone sing it