Thanks For the Memories by grammyn
Photo 3880

Thanks For the Memories

A bittersweet moment. This is the last time my countertop will look like this, but oh what fun we had.
30th September 2024

katy

ace
@grammyn
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
1063% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
I can just imagine, you will all be missing each other :-)
October 1st, 2024  
moni kozi
@ludwigsdiana Aaaahaaahaaa1!!!!! Thanks for the good laugh....Now I can see the countertop crying bitter tears for leaving Katy... :D :D :D
October 1st, 2024  
