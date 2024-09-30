Sign up
Photo 3880
Thanks For the Memories
A bittersweet moment. This is the last time my countertop will look like this, but oh what fun we had.
30th September 2024
30th Sep 24
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year.
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
iPad Air (4th generation)
Taken
30th September 2024 4:48pm
Tags
food
visit
britsvisit
Diana
ace
I can just imagine, you will all be missing each other :-)
October 1st, 2024
moni kozi
@ludwigsdiana
Aaaahaaahaaa1!!!!! Thanks for the good laugh....Now I can see the countertop crying bitter tears for leaving Katy... :D :D :D
October 1st, 2024
