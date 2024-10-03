The End of A Season

I was so happy that the hummingbirds showed up and out for my visitors from UK. There were dozens of them to watch every day and then as suddenly as they appeared , they left when my friends did! Putting away the feeders until next year.





Christmas came very early this year. My old camera died and someone with a heart of gold sent me a very similar model. There is a learning curve involved but I am comfortable with it and as soon as I figure out all the differences should be posting more regularly again. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generosity♥