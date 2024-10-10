Sign up
Previous
Photo 3883
Philharmony In the Sun
She likes to sit on the steps to the storage shed and warm herself.
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
1
1
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5643
photos
149
followers
50
following
1063% complete
3876
3877
3878
3879
3880
3881
3882
3883
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
10th October 2024 8:30am
Privacy
Public
Tags
animal
JackieR
ace
what a fabulous portrait of her. favved
October 10th, 2024
