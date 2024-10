Red Carpet Sadness

I made a red carpet out of paper for my friends' recent visit and just got around to removing it. Imagine my surprise when I saw this lovely note that I just noticed today!

"What a great adventure We are going to miss you both. 😢

Loving you always. Such fond memories will stay with us of you and your fabulous family. The clever one and the one who is dumb as a rock."

That last sentence is an inside joke♥ and oh how I miss those girls!