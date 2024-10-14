Missed Opportunity

I wanted to catch this cotton harvester in action but I missed it. The vehicle on the left drives down the rows of cotton with the plants going between the yellow parts and a combing device plucks the cotton bolls from the plants and deposits them into the wire cage in the back. I believe the vehicle on the right is where the cotton is dumped and then baled for storage until it is shipped. The white pile that looks like snow or ice is actually cotton that has spilled on the ground. You can barely see the cotton fields in the background of both pictures