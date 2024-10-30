Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3887
It Makes Perfect Sense To Me
Not a very good photo because the room was dark for this light board and she was teaching so I had to make do and I am still learning how to use my new camera (thanks Again♥)
A salariat is a white collar worker or someone who is paid a salary instead of an hourly wage. Almost everyone that works in a school is a salariat and this is my favorite one in this school!
30th October 2024
30th Oct 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5647
photos
148
followers
50
following
1064% complete
View this month »
3880
3881
3882
3883
3884
3885
3886
3887
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
30th October 2024 8:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
people
,
pigword
,
sixws-152
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close