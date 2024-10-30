Previous
It Makes Perfect Sense To Me by grammyn
Photo 3887

It Makes Perfect Sense To Me

Not a very good photo because the room was dark for this light board and she was teaching so I had to make do and I am still learning how to use my new camera (thanks Again♥)

A salariat is a white collar worker or someone who is paid a salary instead of an hourly wage. Almost everyone that works in a school is a salariat and this is my favorite one in this school!
30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
1064% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise