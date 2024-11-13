Sign up
Previous
Photo 3895
Jus' Chillin' At Grammy G's
I got to watch my great granddaughter for a while today. How much fun she is!
13th November 2024
13th Nov 24
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Year Two and Beyond
13th November 2024 8:09am
grands
Susan Wakely
ace
Such great concentration on her book.
November 13th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Such a bundle of joy, and I'm sure it's a chore for you to care for her!!!
November 13th, 2024
Mary Siegle
ace
Adorable! Such a great portrait of her. And I notice your graduation portrait in the background.
November 13th, 2024
Mary Siegle
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
🤣
November 13th, 2024
Kathy Burzynski
ace
Katy she is adorable and this would qualify for the monthly theme "all about me" you can tag it " theme-november2024 " if you are interested
November 14th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Sweet photo
November 14th, 2024
Rick Schies
ace
Always a good time, and she looks quite content in her blanket and book
November 14th, 2024
