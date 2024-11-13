Previous
Jus' Chillin' At Grammy G's by grammyn
Photo 3895

Jus' Chillin' At Grammy G's

I got to watch my great granddaughter for a while today. How much fun she is!
13th November 2024 13th Nov 24

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
1067% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Such great concentration on her book.
November 13th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Such a bundle of joy, and I'm sure it's a chore for you to care for her!!!
November 13th, 2024  
Mary Siegle ace
Adorable! Such a great portrait of her. And I notice your graduation portrait in the background.
November 13th, 2024  
Mary Siegle ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond 🤣
November 13th, 2024  
Kathy Burzynski ace
Katy she is adorable and this would qualify for the monthly theme "all about me" you can tag it " theme-november2024 " if you are interested
November 14th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Sweet photo
November 14th, 2024  
Rick Schies ace
Always a good time, and she looks quite content in her blanket and book
November 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise