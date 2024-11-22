Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3896
Sitting Where Her Great-Great-Grandmother Once Sat
This stroller was my mother's and maybe my grandmother's. I wanted a photo of my great-granddaughter sitting in it before she got too big. We didn't actually take a stroll in it though.
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5656
photos
149
followers
50
following
1067% complete
View this month »
3889
3890
3891
3892
3893
3894
3895
3896
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
22nd November 2024 8:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
antique
,
grands
Rick Schies
ace
That is so cool that you still have it.
November 25th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close