Previous
Sitting Where Her Great-Great-Grandmother Once Sat by grammyn
Photo 3896

Sitting Where Her Great-Great-Grandmother Once Sat

This stroller was my mother's and maybe my grandmother's. I wanted a photo of my great-granddaughter sitting in it before she got too big. We didn't actually take a stroll in it though.
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
1067% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick Schies ace
That is so cool that you still have it.
November 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact