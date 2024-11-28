Previous
Thanksgiving Turkey Ready. No Basting Required by grammyn
Thanksgiving Turkey Ready. No Basting Required

A quick little snack before eating the real thing!
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

katy

ace
@grammyn

Anne ace
So clever! Happy Thanksgiving Katy
November 28th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Fabulous. Love the No basting
November 28th, 2024  
Dave ace
Cute and delicious
November 28th, 2024  
