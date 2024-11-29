Sign up
Photo 3898
Two Cardinals and A Walty Tree
Walty means to tip over or lean and this tree has been growing like this for years. The cardinals are a bonus as they wait their turn at the feeder
29th November 2024
29th Nov 24
3
1
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5658
photos
149
followers
50
following
1067% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Taken
29th November 2024 7:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
birds
,
pigword
,
sixws-153
Mary Siegle
ace
Thanks for the reminder and—how serendipitous to have the cardinals there!
November 29th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
What a wonderful composition through the window!
November 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured through the window, such a lovely pop of colour in your interesting tree.
November 29th, 2024
