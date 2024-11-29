Previous
Two Cardinals and A Walty Tree by grammyn
Photo 3898

Two Cardinals and A Walty Tree

Walty means to tip over or lean and this tree has been growing like this for years. The cardinals are a bonus as they wait their turn at the feeder
29th November 2024 29th Nov 24

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
1067% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
Thanks for the reminder and—how serendipitous to have the cardinals there!
November 29th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
What a wonderful composition through the window!
November 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured through the window, such a lovely pop of colour in your interesting tree.
November 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact