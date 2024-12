Philharmony At the Plate

This is where I feed the birds and evidently Philharmony has discovered it. I also put food further out in the yard for her and the squirrels. I seldom see her this close to the house so either she has not yet discovered the other site or prefers this food over hers.



Sorry it is such a bad shot as I only had the ipad close at hand and she would have been gone by the time I got the camera.