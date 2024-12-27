Making Memories

Every year for more than a decade my daughter has given me a nativity for my collection. She has purchased a few over the years but most of them have been made by her. She asked my husband to cut this piece of wood for her to make this one. The shepherd, kings and Mary are the fingers of my great granddaughter, the manger is her palm and the baby is the big toe print of her one month old brother. such a special memory for me. She did something similar with her youngest two children seen here in 2011 https://365project.org/grammyn/themes-and-comp/2011-12-27