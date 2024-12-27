Previous
Making Memories by grammyn
Photo 3904

Making Memories

Every year for more than a decade my daughter has given me a nativity for my collection. She has purchased a few over the years but most of them have been made by her. She asked my husband to cut this piece of wood for her to make this one. The shepherd, kings and Mary are the fingers of my great granddaughter, the manger is her palm and the baby is the big toe print of her one month old brother. such a special memory for me. She did something similar with her youngest two children seen here in 2011 https://365project.org/grammyn/themes-and-comp/2011-12-27
27th December 2024 27th Dec 24

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
1069% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Oh that's just perfect.
December 27th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Precious.
December 27th, 2024  
JeannieC57 ace
This is beautiful !
December 27th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
This one is really special
December 27th, 2024  
Jessica Eby ace
That's so cool! What a nice tradition!
December 27th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
so pretty
December 27th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
December 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact