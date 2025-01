Personal Rutidosis

Rutidosis is an old word that means wrinkling but is in use today more often for plant types.



As I have aged I can appreciate the interest created by wrinkles in people. We were instructed NOT to use selfies to illustrate this word (such a shame because I have a whole body full of THOSE opportunities!) but nothing was said about using someone else. I seized the moment with this unknowing model who provided the perfect subject for me