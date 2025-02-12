Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3908
Sun and Star
The "star" is what initially caught my eye but I liked the proximity of the "sun" and decided to include it in this composition.
Amazing to see what one can find on the way to the mailbox in one's yard.
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5668
photos
150
followers
51
following
1070% complete
View this month »
3901
3902
3903
3904
3905
3906
3907
3908
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
12th February 2025 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
dandelion
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close