Previous
Sun and Star by grammyn
Photo 3908

Sun and Star

The "star" is what initially caught my eye but I liked the proximity of the "sun" and decided to include it in this composition.

Amazing to see what one can find on the way to the mailbox in one's yard.
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
1070% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact