Here's Lookin' At You Kid

Meet Philbert and Philomena. One of the rare times when I have seen them together. Truthfully, I can't tell them apart but I know they are a pair because, shortly after one of them went under the shed, their baby Philharmonia made an appearance. Cutest groundhogs ever but slackers all of them because none of them made an apperarance on Groundhog Day!!!