Photo 3910
My Kind of Eggs and Soldiers!
A very dear friend sent me the "ingredients" for this very British breakfast demanding a photo of it and of me eating it. The selfie didn't turn out very well but I want to assure you the breakfast was divine!
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
4
4
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5670
photos
150
followers
51
following
1071% complete
3910
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
food
,
sixws-154
JackieR 🤓
ace
Oh that's just fabulous
February 20th, 2025
judith deacon
Oh, I want that for breakfast tomorrow, nothing like a fresh boiled egg and soldiers!
February 20th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Such indulgence and sugar overload.
February 20th, 2025
Liz Gooster
ace
I need to copy this recipe! I don’t like eggs but love the comfort factor in the concept of boiled eggs and soldiers.
February 20th, 2025
