Morning Snack by grammyn
Morning Snack

Generally I try to keep the squirrels away from what I put on the feeder but this day I spilled some nuts and when I swept them up, instead of throwing them way, I knew the squirrels would enjoy the feast if I put it out for them. They did.
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

katy

ace
@grammyn
Diana ace
How wonderful, he certainly gave you a great photo op! I've missed you Katy, hope all is well xx
April 9th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
April 9th, 2025  
Mickey Anderson ace
Excellent, we have a few beggars here!!!
April 9th, 2025  
