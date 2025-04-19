Sign up
Photo 3915
Do You Wanna Build a Snowman?
Actually, I did build this one. This is my oldest daughter and as we were facetiming she took a sip of her coffee which I thought made a great shot. She obliged me by holding the pose for a moment
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TeQ_TTyLGMs
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5676
photos
149
followers
51
following
Tags
people
,
sixws-155
,
songtitle-115
Joan Robillard
ace
Funny
April 21st, 2025
