Previous
Do You Wanna Build a Snowman? by grammyn
Photo 3915

Do You Wanna Build a Snowman?

Actually, I did build this one. This is my oldest daughter and as we were facetiming she took a sip of her coffee which I thought made a great shot. She obliged me by holding the pose for a moment

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TeQ_TTyLGMs
19th April 2025 19th Apr 25

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
1072% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Funny
April 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact