Caliginous Strawberries by grammyn
Photo 3916

Caliginous Strawberries

Caliginous means misty, dark, or dim and I couldn't really do misty in my house but I can dark and dim. I went to the strawberry farm today and got 5 gallons of strawberries and these are from the half that I haven't cut up and frozen yet.
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

Kathy ace
How lovely and they look so tasty. A good photo for the pigword.
April 28th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 28th, 2025  
Dave ace
Delicious looking low key
April 28th, 2025  
