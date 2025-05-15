Previous
Is It My Imagination....? by grammyn
Is It My Imagination....?

.....or do these two anthills look like a pig's nose?! Perhaps my perception was influenced by our weekly game of Pigmania® but whatever the case it gave me an interesting subject for my photo!
Anne ace
Haha Katy, they really do!!
May 15th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Snuffling looking for sure
May 15th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
May 15th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Pigmania!
May 15th, 2025  
