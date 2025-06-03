Previous
Lines and Dots by grammyn
Photo 3919

Lines and Dots

As I went out to do some early morning work in the yard I noticed the light hitting these specifically shaped drops of dew and decided it might make a pretty picture What do you think?
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

Corinne C ace
Wonderful texture and 3D feel!
June 3rd, 2025  
