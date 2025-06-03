Sign up
Photo 3919
Lines and Dots
As I went out to do some early morning work in the yard I noticed the light hitting these specifically shaped drops of dew and decided it might make a pretty picture What do you think?
3rd June 2025
3rd Jun 25
1
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5680
photos
146
followers
49
following
1073% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
3rd June 2025 6:35am
Tags
blue
,
drops
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful texture and 3D feel!
June 3rd, 2025
