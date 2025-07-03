Previous
Umbrella by grammyn
Photo 3924

Umbrella

Full disclosure, this was not painted today but I thought a good illustration of ripples. Painting and posting daily is more than I want to undertake so I am allowing myself to take painting from the archives for some of the prompts

Rhianna sings it for the song title challenge
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CvBfHwUxHIk
3rd July 2025 3rd Jul 25

Renee Salamon ace
Love your brolly
July 3rd, 2025  
Diana ace
A perfect painting for yet another great song Katy! I was not aware of how talented you are :-)
July 3rd, 2025  
GaryW
Fabulous!
July 3rd, 2025  
