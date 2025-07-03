Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3924
Umbrella
Full disclosure, this was not painted today but I thought a good illustration of ripples. Painting and posting daily is more than I want to undertake so I am allowing myself to take painting from the archives for some of the prompts
Rhianna sings it for the song title challenge
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CvBfHwUxHIk
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5685
photos
142
followers
48
following
1075% complete
View this month »
3917
3918
3919
3920
3921
3922
3923
3924
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
3rd July 2025 7:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
painting
,
songtitle-117
,
wwcm-2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Love your brolly
July 3rd, 2025
Diana
ace
A perfect painting for yet another great song Katy! I was not aware of how talented you are :-)
July 3rd, 2025
GaryW
Fabulous!
July 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close