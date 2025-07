Just a Little Off the Top

"A fade haircut is a men's hairstyle that gradually transitions from longer hair on top to shorter hair on the sides and back of the head. The term "fade" refers to the seamless blending of hair lengths to create a clean and polished look."



I struggle painting people because I am terribile at getting proportions right but this turned out a littler better than I expected and zi liked the unusual twist on the word fade for the day