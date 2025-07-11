Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3932
Feel the Heat
I like spicy food as long as it isn't too spicy and a pepper seemed like a good representation of that for today's promt.
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5693
photos
142
followers
48
following
1077% complete
View this month »
3925
3926
3927
3928
3929
3930
3931
3932
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
11th July 2025 6:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
painting
,
wwcm-2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh I can feel the heat.
July 11th, 2025
summerfield
ace
love spicy food. in my family i'm the only one who can eat anything spicy. but i do not tolerate chocolate with chili pepper. that's just sacrilege. i love your chili pepper but i don't think it's spicy enough! (yeah, until i bite into them!) do you know how to relieve the heat in your mouth when eating too much spicy food?
aces!
July 11th, 2025
summerfield
ace
and while you're at it, please correct the tag in your turtle painting. ♥♥♥
July 11th, 2025
Lin
ace
Another fun and fab painting!
July 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
aces!