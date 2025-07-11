Previous
Feel the Heat by grammyn
Feel the Heat

I like spicy food as long as it isn't too spicy and a pepper seemed like a good representation of that for today's promt.
Susan Wakely ace
Oh I can feel the heat.
July 11th, 2025  
summerfield ace
love spicy food. in my family i'm the only one who can eat anything spicy. but i do not tolerate chocolate with chili pepper. that's just sacrilege. i love your chili pepper but i don't think it's spicy enough! (yeah, until i bite into them!) do you know how to relieve the heat in your mouth when eating too much spicy food?

aces!
July 11th, 2025  
summerfield ace
and while you're at it, please correct the tag in your turtle painting. ♥♥♥
July 11th, 2025  
Lin ace
Another fun and fab painting!
July 11th, 2025  
