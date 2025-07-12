Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3933
First the Lightning Then the Thunder
Most of my childrern and grandchildren know I love a good thunderstorm so the prompt of "rumble" for today's painting was easy to decide on. Again a very primitive piece of art from me
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5694
photos
143
followers
48
following
1077% complete
View this month »
3926
3927
3928
3929
3930
3931
3932
3933
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
12th July 2025 1:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
painting
,
sixws-158
,
wwcm-2025
Suzanne
ace
Nice response!
July 12th, 2025
Tunia McClure
ace
I listened to thunder as I looked at this.
July 12th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Simple is always lovely
July 12th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
nice one Katy
July 12th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
I love a good thunderstorm.
July 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close