First the Lightning Then the Thunder by grammyn
First the Lightning Then the Thunder

Most of my childrern and grandchildren know I love a good thunderstorm so the prompt of "rumble" for today's painting was easy to decide on. Again a very primitive piece of art from me
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Suzanne ace
Nice response!
July 12th, 2025  
Tunia McClure ace
I listened to thunder as I looked at this.
July 12th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Simple is always lovely
July 12th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
nice one Katy
July 12th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I love a good thunderstorm.
July 12th, 2025  
