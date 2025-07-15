Previous
Ashes to Ashes, Dust to Dust by grammyn
Photo 3936

Ashes to Ashes, Dust to Dust

My sister calls dust a protective covering for her furniture and I firmly embrace that philosophy. Also after reading the Bible verse about all of us returning to dust, I am afraid I might dust up somebody I know!
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
1078% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Quentin Crisp said after 5 years the dust didn't get any deeper!

Love your interpretation
July 15th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Well done. We live in a very dusty area with a long dirt driveway. it would be an impossible task to stay dust free!
July 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact