Photo 3936
Ashes to Ashes, Dust to Dust
My sister calls dust a protective covering for her furniture and I firmly embrace that philosophy. Also after reading the Bible verse about all of us returning to dust, I am afraid I might dust up somebody I know!
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Tags
painting
,
wwcm-2025
JackieR
ace
Quentin Crisp said after 5 years the dust didn't get any deeper!
Love your interpretation
July 15th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Well done. We live in a very dusty area with a long dirt driveway. it would be an impossible task to stay dust free!
July 15th, 2025
