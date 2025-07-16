Sign up
Photo 3937
Amethyst
I probably should have looked at a picture of a geode before I painted this and then it might have looked more realistic
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
2
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5699
photos
143
followers
48
following
1078% complete
3930
3931
3932
3933
3934
3935
3936
3937
3931
3932
3933
3934
3935
3936
879
3937
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
16th July 2025 2:46pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
purple
,
wwcm-2025
,
painbting
Susan Wakely
ace
This works for me perfectly.
July 16th, 2025
summerfield
ace
works for me as well. at first i thought it was glowing. aces!
July 16th, 2025
