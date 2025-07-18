Previous
Rigid Quarion by grammyn
Rigid Quarion

According to https://phrontistery.info/index.html quarion means candle and the prompt for today's painting is rigid.Blending the two into one painting and shamelesslyseeking inspiration without permission from this photo https://365project.org/randystreat/themes-and-chal/2025-07-17#comment-37152099 I killed two birds with one stone. Forgiveness is easier to request and I feel l will probably get it but if I don't , I am sorry Kathy♥
