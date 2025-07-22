Previous
Inconceivable by grammyn
Inconceivable

With a "feels like" temperature of 101F/38.33 already at 11:00 in the morning contemplating a need for this winter jacket is something I can't wrap my head around!
katy

ace
@grammyn
Susan Wakely ace
Phew that’s hot but a cosy looking jacket.
July 22nd, 2025  
JackieR ace
Goodness me that's hot hot hot!

Fab puffer jacket
July 22nd, 2025  
summerfield ace
yes, it's a scorcher here again, too! but you wouldn't believe it, i saw quite a few people wearing winter jackets and one guy wearing a thick quilted jacket and shorts. go figure. i never had a pink winter jacket, maybe i shall look for one. great depiction in this painting. aces!
July 22nd, 2025  
