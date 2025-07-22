Sign up
Photo 3943
Inconceivable
With a "feels like" temperature of 101F/38.33 already at 11:00 in the morning contemplating a need for this winter jacket is something I can't wrap my head around!
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
3
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5705
photos
143
followers
48
following
1080% complete
View this month »
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
22nd July 2025 9:01am
Exif
View Info
Tags
red
,
painting
,
wwcm-2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Phew that’s hot but a cosy looking jacket.
July 22nd, 2025
JackieR
ace
Goodness me that's hot hot hot!
Fab puffer jacket
July 22nd, 2025
summerfield
ace
yes, it's a scorcher here again, too! but you wouldn't believe it, i saw quite a few people wearing winter jackets and one guy wearing a thick quilted jacket and shorts. go figure. i never had a pink winter jacket, maybe i shall look for one. great depiction in this painting. aces!
July 22nd, 2025
