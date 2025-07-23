Sign up
Previous
Photo 3944
Assemblage
Two of my daughters are teachers and when I heard the prompt for today all I could think of was the verb form of the word, " to combine in a group". This is something they teach every year in their classes.
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
2
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5706
photos
143
followers
48
following
1080% complete
View this month »
3937
3938
3939
3940
3941
3942
3943
3944
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
23rd July 2025 1:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
painting
,
wwcm-2025
summerfield
ace
something simple and different. aces!
July 23rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Clever and nicely done.
July 23rd, 2025
