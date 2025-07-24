Sign up
Photo 3945
Savory Fruit
Entirely from memory because there was not one in the house and I was too lazy to search the 'net
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
katy
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5707
photos
143
followers
48
following
9
1
1
Year Two and Beyond
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
24th July 2025 1:41pm
Tags
green
,
food
,
painting
,
wwwcm-2025
Phil Howcroft
yes I can tell it's a great picture of a grape .... OK it's an Avocado Pear !!!
July 24th, 2025
