Photo 3948
Competition
According to Wikipedia, "Drifting is a driving technique where the driver purposely oversteers, with loss of traction, while maintaining control and driving the car through the entirety of a corner or a turn."
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
27th July 2025 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
painting
,
transportation
,
wwcm-2025
Jacqueline
ace
You did a wonderful job here!
July 27th, 2025
GaryW
Great painting of drifting!!
July 27th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Clever interpretation!
July 27th, 2025
