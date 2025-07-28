Sign up
Previous
Photo 3949
Interlaced
Painting something woven is almost as difficult as weaving it! I wanted to use the option for hair weave but I think that would have been even more difficult!
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
4
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5711
photos
144
followers
48
following
1081% complete
3942
3943
3944
3945
3946
3947
3948
3949
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
28th July 2025 1:26pm
Tags
painting
,
wwcm-2025
Suzanne
ace
Nice basket!
July 28th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Sweet basket.
July 28th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Nicely done
July 28th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
Wonderful basket painting!
July 28th, 2025
