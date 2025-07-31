Sign up
Previous
Photo 3952
Ciao WWCM
Is there a more iconic tower than this? The end of a month of watercolors.
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5714
photos
144
followers
48
following
1082% complete
View this month »
3945
3946
3947
3948
3949
3950
3951
3952
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
31st July 2025 3:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
painting
,
wwcm-2025
Diana
ace
It is picture perfect and a great choice Katy 👏🏻
July 31st, 2025
