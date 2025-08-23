Sign up
Previous
Photo 3953
Working For It
Through sheer laziness some of the dropped bird seed from the winter was allowed to grow and became a summer treat for the cardinals. Not as easy for this one to just eat it off the plate but still happy to find it I think
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
3
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5715
photos
142
followers
47
following
1083% complete
3946
3947
3948
3949
3950
3951
3952
3953
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
23rd August 2025 7:46am
Tags
red
,
birdsd
JackieR
ace
Happy memories just popped into my head 😀
August 23rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Like Jackie I was straight back there.
August 23rd, 2025
JackieR
ace
Nice to see you posting Katy xx
August 23rd, 2025
