Previous
Working For It by grammyn
Photo 3953

Working For It

Through sheer laziness some of the dropped bird seed from the winter was allowed to grow and became a summer treat for the cardinals. Not as easy for this one to just eat it off the plate but still happy to find it I think
23rd August 2025 23rd Aug 25

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
1083% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Happy memories just popped into my head 😀
August 23rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Like Jackie I was straight back there.
August 23rd, 2025  
JackieR ace
Nice to see you posting Katy xx
August 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact