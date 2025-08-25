Previous
Math Is My Jam by grammyn
Math Is My Jam

At least that is what her shirt says. My favorite 3rd grade math teacher. If you would have told me when she was failing high school math that she would someday be teaching it (and doing a phenomenal job of it) I would have laughed at you.
katy

ace
@grammyn
JackieR
She's a favourite of mine too
August 26th, 2025  
summerfield
your sister? what a happy chick she is. math is not really that hard; one only needs to be patient to understand it. trust me, i know. aces on the shot and comp.
August 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
The best and the children love her.
August 26th, 2025  
Dave
Nice shot. You can see her joy in teaching. I failed my senior year of English and now teach English.
August 26th, 2025  
