Previous
Photo 3954
Math Is My Jam
At least that is what her shirt says. My favorite 3rd grade math teacher. If you would have told me when she was failing high school math that she would someday be teaching it (and doing a phenomenal job of it) I would have laughed at you.
25th August 2025
25th Aug 25
4
1
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5716
photos
142
followers
47
following
1083% complete
View this month »
3947
3948
3949
3950
3951
3952
3953
3954
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
25th August 2025 12:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
people
,
pigword
JackieR
ace
She's a favourite of mine too
August 26th, 2025
summerfield
ace
your sister? what a happy chick she is. math is not really that hard; one only needs to be patient to understand it. trust me, i know. aces on the shot and comp.
August 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
The best and the children love her.
August 26th, 2025
Dave
ace
Nice shot. You can see her joy in teaching. I failed my senior year of English and now teach English.
August 26th, 2025
