Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3955
Gimpy
In spite of missing his back left leg, this brown and red orb weaver had made a perfect web in my neighbor's tree and she was excited to share it with me Thanks Mikendrah. I had never seen this kind of spider before. The best kind of neighbor!
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5717
photos
142
followers
47
following
1083% complete
View this month »
3948
3949
3950
3951
3952
3953
3954
3955
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
5th September 2025 5:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bug
Lin
ace
After my initial scream (LOL), I think this is beautifully captured and a must fav.
September 5th, 2025
JackieR
ace
And we never met her!
September 5th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up of this beautiful spider, well done Katy!
September 5th, 2025
katy
ace
@linnypinny
sorry! I forgot it might bother some people, but I’m so glad you like it anyway, Lin.
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
you shall the next time, Jackie
@ludwigsdiana
I really appreciate that Diana.
September 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
@30pics4jackiesdiamond you shall the next time, Jackie
@ludwigsdiana I really appreciate that Diana.