Previous
Gimpy by grammyn
Photo 3955

Gimpy

In spite of missing his back left leg, this brown and red orb weaver had made a perfect web in my neighbor's tree and she was excited to share it with me Thanks Mikendrah. I had never seen this kind of spider before. The best kind of neighbor!
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
1083% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lin ace
After my initial scream (LOL), I think this is beautifully captured and a must fav.
September 5th, 2025  
JackieR ace
And we never met her!
September 5th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous close up of this beautiful spider, well done Katy!
September 5th, 2025  
katy ace
@linnypinny sorry! I forgot it might bother some people, but I’m so glad you like it anyway, Lin.
@30pics4jackiesdiamond you shall the next time, Jackie
@ludwigsdiana I really appreciate that Diana.
September 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact