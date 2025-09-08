Sign up
Previous
Photo 3956
Fish On
Almost every time he dropped a hook he caught a fish only to release it once again
8th September 2025
8th Sep 25
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Tags
people
,
codenal
summerfield
ace
but that's how it should be unless it's a big fish and not an endangered specie, shouldn't it? my, that's a lot of fishing poles for one man to manage. very nice capture. aces!
September 12th, 2025
