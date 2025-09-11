Previous
...And There Was Morning-The Third Day by grammyn
Photo 3959

...And There Was Morning-The Third Day

Another glorious sunrise from my trip to the Gulf Every one of them worth getting up for!
11th September 2025 11th Sep 25

katy

ace
@grammyn
1084% complete

