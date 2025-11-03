Previous
Octet by grammyn
Photo 3964

Octet

Counting front and back views I see eight of me, wrinkles and all! That is probably at least seven too many! For the One Week Only challenge and today being reflection / Refraction which I took to mean one or the other!
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
1086% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Oh the world definitely needs more than one of you.
November 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact