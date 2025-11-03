Sign up
Previous
Photo 3964
Octet
Counting front and back views I see eight of me, wrinkles and all! That is probably at least seven too many! For the One Week Only challenge and today being reflection / Refraction which I took to mean one or the other!
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
1
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Tags
selfie
,
owo-8
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh the world definitely needs more than one of you.
November 3rd, 2025
