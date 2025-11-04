Previous
Eidelweis by grammyn
Photo 3965

Eidelweis

When I was in high school someone gave me this eidelweis set of jewelry. I think it is carved frorm ivory.
The song "Eidelweis" is from the musical The Sound of Music
https://www.google.com/search?q=you+tube+eidelweis&rlz=1C1CHWL_enUS782US782&oq=you+tube+eidelweis&aqs=chrome..69i57j0i13i512l8j0i13i30.8753j1j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:db0a6a4b,vid:8bL2BCiFkTk,st:0owo-
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
1086% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Isn't that delicate!
November 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact