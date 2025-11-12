Previous
Ready to Cook by grammyn
Photo 3971

Ready to Cook

While stirring my oatmeal on the stove this morning, the utensils captured my eye
12th November 2025 12th Nov 25

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
1088% complete

Phil Howcroft ace
ahhh the things we photograph to fill a day on 365 , nice one Katy :)
November 13th, 2025  
