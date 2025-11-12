Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Photo 3971
Ready to Cook
While stirring my oatmeal on the stove this morning, the utensils captured my eye
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
1
1
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5737
photos
137
followers
46
following
1088% complete
View this month »
3965
3966
3967
3968
3969
3970
3971
3972
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
13th November 2025 7:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
Phil Howcroft
ace
ahhh the things we photograph to fill a day on 365 , nice one Katy :)
November 13th, 2025
