Have You Heard of Finger Carrots?

I have,but never figured they look like fingers!! This is how this one came out of the package and I couldn't make myself eat it. They are " super-sweet fast-maturing baby carrots. Great for container gardening! These carrots are short in length and uniform, making them a great crop to squeeze into tight spaces"



Our word for the month is risible which means " arousing or provoking laughter

especially : LAUGHABLE" according to Merriam Webster. This is a risible carrot in my opinion. What do you think?