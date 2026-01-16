Previous
Have You Heard of Finger Carrots?

I have,but never figured they look like fingers!! This is how this one came out of the package and I couldn't make myself eat it. They are " super-sweet fast-maturing baby carrots. Great for container gardening! These carrots are short in length and uniform, making them a great crop to squeeze into tight spaces"

Our word for the month is risible which means " arousing or provoking laughter
especially : LAUGHABLE" according to Merriam Webster. This is a risible carrot in my opinion. What do you think?
katy

ace
@grammyn
Kathy ace
That is majorly creepy! Well done. (not sure I could have eaten it either)
January 16th, 2026  
Francoise ace
A halloween carrot, to be sure; black was a great background choice
January 16th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
chop the end off and you are good to go Katy

It did look rather odd scrolling through my 365 feed !!!
January 16th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
I coukdn't eat eiter
January 16th, 2026  
