Pretended Disinterest by grammyn
Pretended Disinterest

Pretending to disinterest or refusing something you secretly want is the definition of accismus.

Who wouldn't want a piece of salted caramel fudge?!
katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
