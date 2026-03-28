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More Than One by grammyn
Photo 3982

More Than One

Kine is an archaic plural of cow and here we have an illustration to fit the definition! Once a month a group of us choose an ancient word and try to find a photo that depicts it.
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
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Dave ace
Some good looking kine. I like how the light colored one kinda matches the house.
March 28th, 2026  
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