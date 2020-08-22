Previous
Next
Mirror Image by grammyn
Photo 845

Mirror Image

A fun ediot for pass the parcel 2 https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43963/pass-the-parcel-2-an-ongoing-challenge an on going challenge where one takes the latest photo posted and adds something to it to creata new photo and then posts it in the thread. I put the previous image into the mirror on my wall as art
22nd August 2020 22nd Aug 20

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
231% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
That's very clever
August 22nd, 2020  
Taffy ace
What fun -- this worked well.
August 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise