Congratulations! Happy Anniversary

A pandemic being what it is and isolation forcing attempts to stay connected helped to create a Zoom Pigmania game last year. Initially created with three from different parts of the US we were joined in September by a very entertaining member from across the pond! We have been steadily playing for a year now in spite of occasional vacations, hospital visits and remodeling efforts. Not a really great shot of the participants but the pigs, after all, are the real stars of this activity!