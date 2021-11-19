Sign up
Photo 868
Interloper
I have no earhly idea what this is but he is on an avocado seed I am trying to root in my kitchen window! Too cool not to shoot!
19th November 2021
19th Nov 21
6
4
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4652
photos
156
followers
56
following
237% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
Fun
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
19th November 2021 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
bug
Milanie
ace
What a wonderful close-up
November 20th, 2021
Corinne C
ace
An interesting fellow!
November 20th, 2021
Wyomingsister
Oh my! That's a different one! Great photo! A bit of research found this...
https://www.whatsthatbug.com/2011/02/01/milkweed-assassin-bug-nymph-4/
November 20th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
What a great closeup. He’s amazing! And the name Milkweed assassin bug nymph is just so cool! 😊
November 20th, 2021
Mary Siegle
ace
Too cool not to shoot...oh dear, now you’ve got me picturing the little bug singing, “I’m too sexy for my shirt...too sexy not to shoot, too sexy not to shoot 🎶” 🤣
November 20th, 2021
*lynn
ace
Nice capture ... great long legs!
November 20th, 2021
