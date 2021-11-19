Previous
Interloper by grammyn
Photo 868

Interloper

I have no earhly idea what this is but he is on an avocado seed I am trying to root in my kitchen window! Too cool not to shoot!
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

Milanie ace
What a wonderful close-up
November 20th, 2021  
Corinne C ace
An interesting fellow!
November 20th, 2021  
Wyomingsister
Oh my! That's a different one! Great photo! A bit of research found this...
https://www.whatsthatbug.com/2011/02/01/milkweed-assassin-bug-nymph-4/
November 20th, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
What a great closeup. He’s amazing! And the name Milkweed assassin bug nymph is just so cool! 😊
November 20th, 2021  
Mary Siegle ace
Too cool not to shoot...oh dear, now you’ve got me picturing the little bug singing, “I’m too sexy for my shirt...too sexy not to shoot, too sexy not to shoot 🎶” 🤣
November 20th, 2021  
*lynn ace
Nice capture ... great long legs!
November 20th, 2021  
